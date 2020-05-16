NeNe Leakes Wants Her ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Check ‘Doubled’

NeNe Leakes says she believes she brings the realness to Real Housewives of Atlanta and wants the bag she receives for her presence on the show doubled.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the RHOA OG laid out why she needs a bigger payday.

"All they had was to focus on NeNe Leakes," she said. "My check need to be doubled, thank you very much. My check need to be doubled, because the rest of you girls live a false life. You're paying all these girls to sit up and talk to me all day, can I get my raise, please? Thank you very much."

NeNe claims in part one of the virtual reunion, which aired May 10, the majority of the questions were aimed at her. Surprised, she noted that some of her co-stars like to point out that she wasn’t in every episode of this season, yet she’s the one at the center of the reunion.

"I may have missed episodes, but I did not miss one check -- and they teased me [in] every episode until I showed up," she said. "So, for anybody that has anything to say about me not being in an episode, NeNe, don't forget to let them know, honey, you never missed a check and you were teased until you showed up.”



She continued, “And if I wasn't needed, they wouldn't have had to tease me, honey. They couldn't have teased Eva and everybody tuned in. Who would have tuned in for that?"

NeNe is referring to Eva Marcille. She felt the former America’s Next Top Model star should be replaced, saying she didn’t “feel like Eva brings that much to the cast.”

"I felt like Eva was, you know, scratching to survive," NeNe claims of 35-year-old Eva Marcille. "It was like they told her in [a] meeting… ‘You've got to step it up, Eva! You need to step it up! I mean, you're on thin ice over here!’ And I think she went in, like, ‘Okat, I'm gonna step it up! Every time somebody says something, I'm gonna jump in!’ So, she jumped in every single time."

She continued, "If nothing else, she did her best to step up, but we slapped her down so many times. She should be tired! She should be tired."

The “we” NeNe is referring to is her partnership with Porsha Williams, who along with Leakes, became an unlikely duo. So when NeNe virtually walked off Sunday’s reunion, she went to the restroom and called up Porsha.

"When I closed the computer and they ended up going to lunch break, I called Porsha. That was the first time we talked about it," NeNe recalls.

"I called her and I said, 'Porsha, I gotta tell you, girl, you are in there, you are killing it. When we go back, you just sit back and be quiet and let me take it from there.' We decided we're gonna tag team their ass and let's go! And I think the people were here for the tag team. We were knocking their asses out!"

Parts two and three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion air the next two Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Read the full interview here.