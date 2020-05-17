Alexis Skyy Responds To ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Her Special Needs Daughter

Alexis Skyy says she has learned how to ignore hateful comments from people who have unkind things to say about her 2-year-old daughter Alaiya.

Alaiya was born three months premature with hydrocephalus, which is the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. In infants, it could cause an unusually large head, among other symptoms.

RELATED: Alexis Skyy And Boyfriend Trouble Split After Social Media Argument

In an interview on Hollywood Unlocked, the Love & Hip Hop star said, “I don’t really let the Internet get to me. At first it did bother me, but I just learned to kind of just block it out because it’s disgusting. She’s a baby. If you’re that evil to talk about a kid or what I went through, you’re just an evil person. So I just learned to just tune that part out. But it was hard, I’m not going to lie. It was hard in the beginning to deal with it.”