'RHOA' Reunion Recap: Eva Marcille Breaks Down Explaining Details Of Her Abusive Past Relationship

During part two of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion, Eva Marcille took a break from the vicious shade being thrown between the women to talk about her struggles in an abusive relationship from her past and the way she found true love and happiness with her husband Michael Sterling and their three children.

The couple, who were married in 2018, have petitioned Georgia Family Court to have Sterling officially declared as the father of Marley Rae, Marcille’s oldest child. It’s a decision that Marcille said did not sit well with her daughter’s biological dad, Kevin McCall who she refers to in the episode as “the donor.”

Sterling’s decision to adopt Marley was first teased during season 12 when they officially changed her last name to Sterling.

"I was sued by the donor asking for a reversal on the name change, for child support, and for custody," she said on the RHOA reunion episode which aired on May 17. "And he came to Georgia and acted a fool in the courtroom, got arrested."

RELATED: Eva Marcille Gives A Tour Of Her New Atlanta Home And It’s Perfect

"So to keep it completely real, it was one of those situations where I was like on that 'I'm doing me thing'... And I met this guy, we hung out, we definitely started having sex, but we weren't in a real serious relationship. And then I ended up finding out that I was pregnant," she explained.

"And I know that a few of the ladies on this screen are victims of abuse; if it's verbal or physical or mental, but it was one of those things where I had definitely saw signs before. I don't know why I was naive enough to think that it wouldn't be me. But I told no one — until he beat me so bad that I couldn't help it."

"I can say five years later my life is completely different. Thank god,” she continued. "He was put in my life so that I could bring the biggest sunshine into my family, which is my daughter Marley. I wouldn't take it back 'cause if I took it back, I wouldn't have her."



Marcille eventually broke down into tears, frustrated that her story is still tied to her former flame. She detailed her years of abuse previously in an interview with PEOPLE claiming that he abused her while she was pregnant with Marley. She walked off camera, took some time to compose herself, and came back to finish the show.



Watch the clip below.