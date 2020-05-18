Kim Kardashian’s Coronavirus Face Masks Sell Out Within A Day

Many states across the country are advising people to wear a face mask in public due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it’s hard to find face masks in stores or online -- unless you want to deal with price gouging.

But now, Kim Kardashian is doing her part to help people.

Two days ago (May 16), Kim Kardashian announced she would be selling face masks. She tweeted, “NOW AVAILABLE: @SKIMS Seamless Face Masks in 5 colors at http://SKIMS.COM Buy 4 for $25 now and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders, while supplies last.”