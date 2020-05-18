Reginae Carter Addresses Rumors She's No Longer Speaking To Lori Harvey And Taina Williams

Reginae Carter always manages to keep it classy when it comes to rumors about her personal life. The reality star doesn't often address comment chatter, but felt compelled to when rumors started swirling that she's no longer friends with Lori Harvey and Taina Williams because she "doesn't fit in" with them.

“I ain’t never speak on it. I’mma speak on it now,” Carter said in a video posted to Instagram. “Stop saying I don’t fit in, okay. Stop making up stories. Okay, guys.”

She continued, “One, I have no problems with nobody. It’s for real. I have no problems with anybody. I have no problems with Taina, I have no problems with Lori, I have no problems with Asia.”

“They are all my friends. We’re cool. We talk. It’s no problem,” she clarified. “It’s no problem, so for y’all to tell me that I don’t fit in with a group when those girls live in LA together. I live in Atlanta.”

And there you have it. See her full video, below: