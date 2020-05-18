Watch Yara Shahidi Congratulate The Class Of 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 28: Yara Shahidi attends SCAD aTVfest 2020 - "In Conversation: The Spirit and Style of â Grown-ishâ " on February 28, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

Celebs and former presidents are stepping up as graduations across the country have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The class of 2020 had their in-person graduations canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

But now everyone from Cardi B to former President Barack Obama are finding ways to share their well wishes as students mark these milestones.

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is the latest celebrity to show some love to 2020 grads. 

Via Good Morning America, Yara Shahidi said, “Hey class of 2020! It’s Yara here. And I wanted to say congratulations because all of you have worked and I am beyond proud of you.”

Watch below:

Yara Shahidi is currently enrolled at Harvard University.

And if you need a bit more inspiration, former President Barack Obama delivered his commencement speech to millions of high school and college seniors on Saturday (May 16) at “Graduate Together: High School Class of 2020 Commencement.”

RELATED: Barack Obama's HBCU Speech Was Perfect With Dad Jokes, Trump Takedowns And A Statement About Ahmaud Arbery

Watch below:

(Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

