Watch Yara Shahidi Congratulate The Class Of 2020

The class of 2020 had their in-person graduations canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But now everyone from Cardi B to former President Barack Obama are finding ways to share their well wishes as students mark these milestones.
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is the latest celebrity to show some love to 2020 grads.
Via Good Morning America, Yara Shahidi said, “Hey class of 2020! It’s Yara here. And I wanted to say congratulations because all of you have worked and I am beyond proud of you.”
Watch below:
Yara Shahidi is currently enrolled at Harvard University.
And if you need a bit more inspiration, former President Barack Obama delivered his commencement speech to millions of high school and college seniors on Saturday (May 16) at “Graduate Together: High School Class of 2020 Commencement.”
Watch below:
