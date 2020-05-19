Gregory Tyree Boyce Police Report Says 'White Powder' Was Found Near Bodies Of Actor And His Girlfriend

A police report about the death of Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju indicates that drugs were found near their bodies when they were discovered unresponsive in their Las Vegas condominium, the Las Vegas Journal-Review reports.

Witnesses also told police that the couple were known to use “harder drugs” such as cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the report. An autopsy has not yet confirmed the cause of death.

Boyce, 30, and Adepoju, 27, were found in their bedroom on Wednesday, May 13. The police report indicates the witness who discovered their bodies "found them both deceased and beyond help.”

Boyce, who portrayed Tyler Crowley in the 2008 movie Twilight, leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter named Alaya.