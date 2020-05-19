Kim Kardashian Blasted For Describing Black Face Masks As 'Nude'

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Due to the coronavirus, Kim Kardashian launched a line of face masks via her shapewear line SKIMS. The face masks quickly sold out but now she is facing backlash for a color description for one of the masks.
On Kardashian’s Twitter account, the masks are advertised as five shades of nude with an African-American model wearing a mask that is Black and not the color of her skin tone.
See the post below:
The post was inundated with comments like, “The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch.”
Another read, “It started all good till I got to Frame 3.... that’s not a nude for dark skin. It’s just black.”
Social media influencer Jerome Trammel also tweeted, “Black women deserve more than your mediocrity & laziness!”
Kim Kardashian has not responded to the criticism.
As for the face masks, Kim says they will be in stock soon. According to the SKIMS site, they are also donating 10,000 face masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance.
