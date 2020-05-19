Trevor Noah Praises Barack Obama And Shades Eric Trump In Hilarious ‘Daily Show’ Segment

Leave it to comedian Trevor Noah to always layer facts with humor.

Most of the country was happy to see former President Barack Obama’s powerful and compassionate commencement speech to 2020 graduates on May 16. Obama shared both words of inspiration, important facts and some subtle shade for the 7.35 million viewers who tuned in from around the country.



When talking about Obama’s commencement speech, which threw subtle jabs at our current president, Noah said, “Isn’t it crazy how Obama never even had to mention Trump by name? Like, that’s how you know you’ve screwed up, when someone could just say, ‘People have no idea what they’re doing,’ and everyone is like, ‘That’s Trump. That is Trump.’ Even Trump is like ‘That’s me, totally me.’”



RELATED: Barack Obama's HBCU Speech Was Perfect With Dad Jokes, Trump Takedowns And A Statement About Ahmaud Arbery



He also added, “You know, it’s funny how Obama hides his insults, almost like he doesn’t want to get in trouble with Michelle for going low. [imitating Obama] Now, I agree with Michelle, that we’re gonna go high. So I won’t say anything about your mama. I will, however, point out that the person who gave birth to you has reached proportions that could possibly obscure large bodies of light.”

See below: