Why Wendy Williams Is Taking A Talk Show Break

Daytime talk show host, Wendy Williams, will be taking some time off in response to health concerns related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," a spokesperson for the Emmy-nominated show told Variety. "We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows."

RELATED: Wendy Williams Makes A Statement About Her Health After 3-Week Break From Television

Williams opened up to People in 2018 about dealing with her autoimmune disease and hyperthyroidism issues after taking her first hiatus from her show in February 2018 and returning in March.

“I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it.”

She added, “It came from me neglecting my six month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don’t necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago.”

While it’s not clear when the Wendy@Home star will return to her self-quarantined show, her syndicated production has reportedly been renewed by Fox Television Stations through the 2021-2022 season.