Beyoncé Teaming Up With The Obamas For Virtual Graduation Special

Barack and Michelle Obama will deliver graduation speeches for the Dear Class of 2020 special airing on YouTube on June 6.

Celebrity guests will be joining them, including Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Deadline.com reports Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message. Other guests will include La La Anthony, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Jennifer Lopez, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and more.

The virtual commencement speeches from the Obamas could be credited to 17-year-old Lincoln Debenham.

On April 14, he tweeted, “Hi @BarackObama! Like most high school/college seniors, I’m saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation. In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020.”

According to PEOPLE, a source claimed the Obamas were "flattered" by the request.

See former President Barack Obama’s most recent commencement speech on May 16.