Chrissy Teigen Wants New York Times Columnist Who Criticized Her Food Empire Reinstated

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen says that New York Times columnist Alison Roman, who was placed on leave by the newspaper after negative comments she made about Teigen went viral, should be reinstated.

According to Deadline, Teigen was set to be executive producer of a television show featuring Roman, which had not yet gone into production due to coronavirus.

But in an interview on May 7, with the online publication The New Consumer, Roman suggested Teigen found success in the culinary field despite having little experience.

“...What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f*****g money.”

After Teigen shared her dismay over the remarks, in a lengthy Twitter thread that the Los Angeles Times says is no longer public, she noted: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover.” After the ensuing social media backlash which sparked Roman to issue an apology, the Times halted her column without explanation. The Times has only said that Roman is on “temporary leave” but had no further comment, Deadline reported.

Soon after, Teigen responded to an individual on Twitter who criticized the situation.

“I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real,” Teigen wrote. “When I said I don't believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn't call them, I didn't write, and most of all, I'd like her back.”