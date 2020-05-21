Phaedra Parks Surprising Return To Reality TV

Phaedra Parks is coming back to reality television!

According to PEOPLE, the former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star will be a part of the new season of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, which premieres in July.

Parks will be joined on the show by her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam, whom she’s reportedly been dating since March of last year.

Parks and Islam will be joined by Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce (of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood); Tahiry Jose and "Look Me In My Eyes" rapper Vado (of Love and Hip Hop: New York); model Toni Calvert and Grammy-nominated emcee Kurupt; and mom-to-be and Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood's Hazel E. and De’Von Waller.

All Marriage Boot Camp couples will attend intense counseling sessions with Dr. Ish Major and Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler.

And judging by the latest season’s trailer, which also dropped today, things certainly don’t start out smoothly.