Phaedra Parks Surprising Return To Reality TV

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Phaedra Parks is coming back to reality television!
According to PEOPLE, the former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star will be a part of the new season of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, which premieres in July.
Parks will be joined on the show by her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam, whom she’s reportedly been dating since March of last year.
Parks and Islam will be joined by Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce (of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood); Tahiry Jose and "Look Me In My Eyes" rapper Vado (of Love and Hip Hop: New York); model Toni Calvert and Grammy-nominated emcee Kurupt; and mom-to-be and Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood's Hazel E. and De’Von Waller.
RELATED: Phaedra Parks Admits This ‘Real Housewives’ Storyline Was ‘Completely Made Up’
All Marriage Boot Camp couples will attend intense counseling sessions with Dr. Ish Major and Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler.
And judging by the latest season’s trailer, which also dropped today, things certainly don’t start out smoothly.
Back in September, the 46-year-old lawyer and mother of two described her relationship with Islam, saying he’s "a really great guy."
"He’s very calming and soothing and mild-mannered," she told PEOPLE. "I always dealt with the bad boys, and he’s very opposite from any guy I’ve ever dated. So that’s refreshing."
And yet, here they are on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition where reality TV couples usually go to get the help needed to save their troubled relationship.
Phaedra Parks last appeared on reality TV back in 2017 during Real Housewives of Atlanta’s ninth season.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS