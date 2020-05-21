Will Smith Channels ‘Men In Black’ For TikTok ‘Wipe It Down’ Video

Men in Black is just one of Will Smith’s many iconic movies.

The 1997 film was a box office smash, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of that year.

Now, Will is channeling his Agent J character for a new TikTok video.



Will Smith is seen wiping down a mirror to BMW Kenny’s “Wipe It Down” when a throwback image to his Men in Black character pops up.



RELATED: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Reveal A Hilarious Story Behind A Legendary Scene From ‘Bad Boys II’

Watch below.