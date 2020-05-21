Will Smith Channels ‘Men In Black’ For TikTok ‘Wipe It Down’ Video

Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in publicity portrait for the film 'Men In Black II', 2002. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

Will wipes it down to BMW Kenny.

Men in Black is just one of Will Smith’s many iconic movies. 

The 1997 film was a box office smash, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of that year. 

Now, Will is channeling his Agent J character for a new TikTok video.

Will Smith is seen wiping down a mirror to BMW Kenny’s “Wipe It Down” when a throwback image to his Men in Black character pops up.

RELATED: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Reveal A Hilarious Story Behind A Legendary Scene From ‘Bad Boys II’

Watch below.

On Will’s TikTok , which has 23.7 followers, he joked, “I don’t remember making this.” The 10-second video received 16.3 million views. 

From his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion for his new show Will From Home on Snapchat to talks with Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Will Smith is certainly keeping fans entertained while in quarantine.

