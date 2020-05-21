Zoë Kravitz Is Concerned About Resuming Filming On ‘The Batman’ Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Awaiting to return back to filming The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz says she is worried about the effects the coronavirus pandemic will have on the film industry.

The 31-year-old who is playing Catwoman in the film spoke to Variety about her concerns.

"You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long," Kravitz said. "I need help getting into the catsuit. I can't do it on my own."

She added, "I was probably touched more than any job [on The Batman], just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that."

The film began production in January 2020 but was soon cut short in March after the spread of COVID-19 turned into a global crisis. First slated to release on June 25, 2021 the classic film will be pushed back to October 1, 2021.