BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

Here’s When John Legend Knew Chrissy Teigen Was The One

Fashion brought the two stars together.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been married for nearly seven years and have two children together. 

And when it comes to what brought the two stars together, Legend says it didn’t take long for him to know Teigen would be his wife and the mother of his children.

Legend wrote under a 2011 photo that Chrissy posted from a fashion show, "This was the year I proposed to you. After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

The photo was actually from a True Religion Swimwear show in 2010 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, not Ed Hardy, which a fan reminded Teigen of, according to PEOPLE

See the romantic post below: 

Ed Hardy, it’ll do that to you. #CommentsByCelebs

By December of 2011, Legend proposed while they vacationed in the Maldives. They would marry September 14, 2013, in Como, Italy.

 

(Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

