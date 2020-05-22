Here’s When John Legend Knew Chrissy Teigen Was The One

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been married for nearly seven years and have two children together.

And when it comes to what brought the two stars together, Legend says it didn’t take long for him to know Teigen would be his wife and the mother of his children.



Legend wrote under a 2011 photo that Chrissy posted from a fashion show, "This was the year I proposed to you. After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”



RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend On Quarantining As A Family, It’s 'Getting to Us A Little Bit’



The photo was actually from a True Religion Swimwear show in 2010 at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, not Ed Hardy, which a fan reminded Teigen of, according to PEOPLE.

See the romantic post below: