Usher Donates Food To Families In Atlanta During COVID-19 Pandemic

Usher is yet another Atlanta celebrity that is giving back to his community to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to WSB-TV Channel 2 News, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is reaching out to Clayton County thanks to his New Look Foundation and has set up an emergency fund to provide children with virtual classes, financial assistance, and mental health and wellness support.

In addition to the emergency relief, Usher and volunteers from New Look donated plant-based meals to feed nearly 350 people in the Clayton County community.

"We really wanted to offer them just some comfort, some food, and also let them know that they are not forgotten," Usher said.

Killer Mike, T.I. and 2 Chainz have also done their part to support their ATL communities by donating hot meals and money to the homeless and other communities in need in response to COVID-19.