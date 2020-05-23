Kandi Burruss Defends Herself Against Backlash Over Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss celebrated her birthday this year with a surprise party throw by her husband, but some people took serious issue with the joyous event because it appeared to break coronavirus social distancing rules.

But Kandi is unbothered by the criticism, telling Loni Love during an IG Live chat that the fun was worth it.

“Well here’s the thing … I didn’t even plan the party. It was a surprise party. And I know that my husband’s intentions were good. That’s why it was called ‘Mask On.’ Everyone was supposed to keep their masks on," she said.

"My husband Todd and Don Juan [General Manager for Kandi Koated Entertainment] put together this surprise birthday party for me and it was called the ‘Mask On’ party. I was like Oh y’all just tryna give it away I see!" she said. "But yeah it was really fun. I hadn’t seen my family and friends in so long I had got overly excited and I was hugging everybody. And I know everybody was mad like ‘you’re not social distancing.’ And I was like I have not seen them in forever, okay?"

She continued, "a lot of my friends had been quarantined, like, for months so we were just so happy to be out the house for real.”

Burruss added, “I know everybody has their opinions, and don’t get me wrong, I went and got myself tested. I did the COVID test Monday, after my birthday. And I also did the antibodies test the week before. So I already knew I’d never had it. Now can I say that about everybody there? I don’t know. I pray that they did.”