Vanessa Bryant Posts Heart-Melting Video Of Daughter Capri Taking Her First Steps

Vanessa Bryant's youngest child, Capri, reached a major milestone on Sunday! The 11-month-old took her first steps, and the momentous occasion was captured on video.

Bryant shared the video on Instagram, along with the caption, "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today"

Capri likely has plenty of encouragement from her big sisters Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17. Bryant's daughter Gianna died in the helicopter crash this past January, which also claimed the life of her husband, Kobe Bryant. Gianna would have been 14 years old.

Watch the adorable video, below: