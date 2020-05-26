During ‘RHOA’ Reunion Finale Yovanna Reveals NeNe’s Alleged SnakeGate Role

Part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion came to a close on Sunday evening (May 24).

And despite NeNe Leakes’ absence, the RHOA OG was on everyone’s mind.

The popular reality TV star’s alleged role in “snakegate” was finally addressed thanks to newcomer Yovanna Momplaisir who revealed all of the details surrounding the drama that someone recorded Cynthia Bailey talking behind Leakes’ back during season 12.

With no audio surfacing and only rumors circling, Momplaisir joined the virtual reunion finale to clear her name after she was targeted by the rest of the cast claiming she was the one who recorded Bailey.

Yovanna said that NeNe wanted to act quickly when she noticed that Cynthia was starting to befriend her and wanted to “find out if anyone was talking sh*t about her.”

“Did she tell you to record conversations?” Andy Cohen, host of the RHOA reunion special asked.