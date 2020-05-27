Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Resurfaced Blackface Chris Rock Skit

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1244E -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon on April 17, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Resurfaced Blackface Chris Rock Skit

The late night talk show host portrayed the comedian on ‘SNL’ 20 years ago.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

As the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since 2014, the comedian is one of  the most beloved personalities on late night television. 

However, he’s facing some questions after a Saturday Night Live clip resurfaced showing him portraying Chris Rock in blackface.

See the resurfaced clip below:

Fallon, 45, tweeted an apology on May 26, “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface.  There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Jimmy Fallon was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2004. Chris Rock was also on the show from 1990 to 1993.

(Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs