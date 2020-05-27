Kel Mitchell Uses ‘Wipe It Down’ Challenge To Reveal Big News

Congratulations are in order for actor Kel Mitchell and his wife, Asia Lee who just announced that they are expecting their second child.

On Monday (May 25), the Kenan and Kel actor made the announcement of their pregnancy reveal via a cuteness overload video on Instagram.

Utilizing the viral “Wipe It Down” Challenge, Mitchell wiped down the couple’s bathroom mirror as the song “Wipe It Down” played in the background.

The result: Surprise as Lee suddenly appears displaying her baby bump! The couple also wanted to let everyone know how proud they are to bring another child into the world wearing t-shirts in celebration of the occasion.

Kel’s shirt read, "This dad is going to be a daddy again," while Lee’s read, "Mom is going to be a mommy again."

While Kel is also dad to 21-year old son, Lyric and 18-year old daughter, Allure, he and Lee got married in 2012, according to PEOPLE. The pair already share their two-year-old daughter, Wisdom who also made an appearance in the video with her own shirt reading “big sister.” And on top of it all, they’re expecting a baby boy.

Watch their IG video below.