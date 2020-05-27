Wrongfully Convicted Singer Gets Standing Ovation On America’s Got Talent After 36 In Prison

During Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent on (May 26), 59-year-old Archie Williams shared his breathtaking singing talents with the world.

Singing an emotional rendition of Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Williams stunned viewers and judges alike with his voice and his story.

In 1983, Williams was convicted of a rape he didn’t commit, despite testimonies to prove his innocence alongside forensic evidence. He was convicted at age 22 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation.

"I couldn't believe it was really happening," Williams shared, according to People. "I knew I was innocent. I didn't commit a crime. But being a poor Black kid, I didn't have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana."

Williams said that being in Angola State Prison he had a choice to either be strong or weak knowing that his days would turn into weeks, into months, into years and into decades.