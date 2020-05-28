Gabrielle Union On ‘Loving And Accepting’ Daughter Zaya Wade

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her parenting approach with her husband Dwyane Wade and loving and accepting their beautiful family.

Gracing the latest cover of Variety the actress opened up to the magazine about their daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender earlier this year. Union says that despite all of the positivity her blended family is receiving there are still people who spew negativity.

