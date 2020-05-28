Gabrielle Union On ‘Loving And Accepting’ Daughter Zaya Wade

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Gabrielle Union attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union On ‘Loving And Accepting’ Daughter Zaya Wade

"With all of the love comes the hate too."

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her parenting approach with her husband Dwyane Wade and loving and accepting their beautiful family.

Gracing the latest cover of Variety the actress opened up to the magazine about their daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender earlier this year. Union says that despite all of the positivity her blended family is receiving there are still people who spew negativity.

“With all of the love comes the hate too,” she says speaking to Variety. It's watching the love handle the hate that has been encouraging. We're just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it's nuts.

The 47-year-old star of LA’s Finest, continued by saying that the support their family has received shows them that they aren’t alone. 

"For those people who have spoken out so publicly against our family ... I'm not standing on my own. The cavalry is arriving, and they are unafraid to stand in their truth and not be compromising when we look at right and wrong," Union said. 

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

