‘Insecure’ Actor Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets During George Floyd Protest

“That was one of 7 shots I took.”

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Insecure actor and activist Kendrick Sampson was one of the many protestors who was struck by rubber bullets during the Saturday (May 30) protest in Los Angeles over  the police killing of George Floyd.  

Uploading the events on his Instagram and Twitter page, Sampson shared multiple videos of a large demonstration outside the Grove shopping center as police began to attack the peaceful crowd. 

“You can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill.” Sampson explains after he stepped in front of his assistant who was also hit with rubber bullets. 

View this post on Instagram

This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me - after I told him to go home ✊🏽) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed - you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies - step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊🏽Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops

A post shared by Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) on

“Let’s #DEFUNDPOLICE and use those resources for alternatives to incarceration, unarmed, non law-enforcement first responders, mental health care, covid relief, education, housing,” he captioned in another video further explaining the incidents that took place during the Los Angeles protest.

 

 “NEW SYSTEMS built on wellness and centering and caring for the most vulnerable in our society. #defundthepolice #prosecutekillercops”

(Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

