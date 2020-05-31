‘Insecure’ Actor Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets During George Floyd Protest

Insecure actor and activist Kendrick Sampson was one of the many protestors who was struck by rubber bullets during the Saturday (May 30) protest in Los Angeles over the police killing of George Floyd.

Uploading the events on his Instagram and Twitter page, Sampson shared multiple videos of a large demonstration outside the Grove shopping center as police began to attack the peaceful crowd.

“You can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill.” Sampson explains after he stepped in front of his assistant who was also hit with rubber bullets.