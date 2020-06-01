Kevin Hart Says Police Need To ‘Stop Ignoring The Problem’

Kevin Hart is calling for people to stand up and speak out for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old actor shared a few tweets where he called for the arrest of all four former cops involved in Floyd’s killing, which happened a week ago today (May 25).

"You can’t ask for peace if your not willing to give JUSTICE....people want JUSTICE," Hart wrote. "It’s that simple....Throw all of those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That’s taking action....Point blank!!!! This is what we want to see.....JUSTICE."

"Be apart of the conversation of change....we want and need change. The system is flawed and needs to be corrected,” he wrote in another tweet. “The police need to be policed....we need laws in place that will give us the safety that we as people deserve. Stop ignoring the PROBLEM."