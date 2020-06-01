Kevin Hart Says Police Need To ‘Stop Ignoring The Problem’

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Kevin Hart is calling for people to stand up and speak out for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police.
On Sunday, the 40-year-old actor shared a few tweets where he called for the arrest of all four former cops involved in Floyd’s killing, which happened a week ago today (May 25).
"You can’t ask for peace if your not willing to give JUSTICE....people want JUSTICE," Hart wrote. "It’s that simple....Throw all of those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That’s taking action....Point blank!!!! This is what we want to see.....JUSTICE."
"Be apart of the conversation of change....we want and need change. The system is flawed and needs to be corrected,” he wrote in another tweet. “The police need to be policed....we need laws in place that will give us the safety that we as people deserve. Stop ignoring the PROBLEM."
Then, the actor and comedian called for people to remain focused on protesting racial injustice.
"I see this narrative being changed and I want to make sure that we are all aware of the WHY....this is happening because of Hatred in our country....This is Racism....People are sick & tired of being treated this way. We are tired of watching our own die this way," he wrote.
"This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING....do not let that become the narrative.....This is about social injustice....THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR TREATMENT THAT PEOPLE OF COLOR HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS!!!!! THATS WHAT THIS IS ABOUT..." he continued in his final tweet on the subject.
From Los Angeles and Atlanta to New York and Detroit, demonstrators have taken to the streets to express their frustration over the lack of police accountability and calling for reforms.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, has been arrested and charged for his murder. The other three officers at the scene who didn’t stop Chauvin from killing Floyd were arrested on Monday (June 1).
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death by police and the subsequent aftermath. For our continuing coverage of the protests nationwide, click here.
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics
