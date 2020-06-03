EXCLUSIVE: Lauren London, Erica Ford, Jada Pinkett Smith Discuss Gun Violence And Raising Black Boys On ‘Red Table Talk’

If something is happening in the world, Red Table Talk will tackle the topic in a raw, but always relatable way. Today’s episode will be no different.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show will discuss how gun violence affects women, in particular Black women, who are typically a direct extension of the Black family.

BET.com has an exclusive preview of the special one-on-one conversation with actress Lauren London, longtime partner of Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot in March of 2019. The two will discuss London's adjustment to an existance where she is raising her boys on her own and coping with the grief and loss of her best friend and love of her life.

In addition, activist Erica Ford, and gun violence survivors Rain Stippec and Dani Robinson will offer their personal reflections to the riveting conversation.

“First the trauma of losing your soulmate, right, and then having to raise your children. I see women stop living. I see them losing their lives from a broken heart," said Ford, who is the CEO of LifeF Camp, an organization at the forefront of reducing youth and community violence. "We teach them how to move past that pain. If you help the mother heal, you help save the family. You help change the family. You help change generations. You help change the world.”

Jada also gives her thoughts on the tragic recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, which have sparked protests across the nation for the last several days.



In today’s powerful episode, which airs (May 27) at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch, Jada asks Lauren London about raising and protecting her two Black sons asking, “As a mother, what are some of your precautions, some of your messaging?”



“What I instill in them is more about the police. How to handle yourself when you get pulled over… protecting them being Black men in America,” London replied.

She has had to deal with gun violence almost her entire life, growing up in Los Angeles.

"In high school, a lot of the boys were in gangs, and I remember that a lot of our friends, by summertime they were gone. They had transitioned from gun violence. So you kind of got... I don’t want to say numb, but used to hearing it,” said London.