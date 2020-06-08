Sabrina Dhowre Elba Gets Candid About Black Lives Matter Protests

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Sabrina Dhowre Elba, model and wife to actor Idris Elba, is now getting vocal about her personal experiences with racism and is urging others to educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement.
“It’s no longer enough to be “not racist,” we must teach others to be “anti-racist,” she according to Daily Mail. “We can use this time to reflect and educate ourselves on the struggle minorities live through daily.”
After at least 15,000 protestors took over the streets of London and cities around the world, demanding justices for Black people,the 29-year-old added that this isn’t the time to be “politically correct.”
When it comes to the looting and violence that has ricocheted throughout the nation, Elba is not in support of the aftermath. However, she is understanding of the riots erupting after the back to back deaths of Ahmaud Arbrery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
“[The riots] cannot be deemed disproportionate in response to the loss of lives and 400 years of oppression,” she said. “Let’s all recognize and attempt to understand the pain and frustration that led thousands to flood the streets in the middle of a pandemic.”
Participating in the #blackouttuesday movement on June 2, the 2014 Miss Vancouver who is of Somali descent, also shared her feeling on the Black Lives Matter protests “you should feel scared, fear has always been with us. You should feel threatened, injustice threatens is all. Saying something is the first step, now do something.”
In a follow-up Instagram post, Elba called out racism and reminded her followers that the Black Lives Matter protesting is just the start to get proper justice.
“Racism isn’t new. We all remember the Rodney Kings, the Trayvon Martins, the Sandra Blands. The words of Martin Luther King back in 1963, still ring strong today in 2020,” she said. “Let’s support black owned businesses and hold all other businesses to be accountable about how they represent and support their black community. Let’s vote for leaders who represent the voices of their diverse populace. The time for change is now, we can no longer remain silent - because silence is equal to violence.”
