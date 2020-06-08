Sabrina Dhowre Elba Gets Candid About Black Lives Matter Protests

Sabrina Dhowre Elba, model and wife to actor Idris Elba, is now getting vocal about her personal experiences with racism and is urging others to educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s no longer enough to be “not racist,” we must teach others to be “anti-racist,” she according to Daily Mail. “We can use this time to reflect and educate ourselves on the struggle minorities live through daily.”

After at least 15,000 protestors took over the streets of London and cities around the world, demanding justices for Black people,the 29-year-old added that this isn’t the time to be “politically correct.”

When it comes to the looting and violence that has ricocheted throughout the nation, Elba is not in support of the aftermath. However, she is understanding of the riots erupting after the back to back deaths of Ahmaud Arbrery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.