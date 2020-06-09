Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About ‘Photoshopped' Black Lives Matter Image

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
A photo of Kendall Jenner has been circulating of her holding a Black Lives Matter sign, which appears to be at a protest.
However, the image is a fake and Jenner is speaking out after some were accusing her of doctoring the image. See the pic below:
After several comments called her out, Jenner tweeted, "This is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this.”
Kendall was not seen protesting but she did write on Instagram, “Keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many.”
She continued, “I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help.”
She closed the post with, “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”
See the post below:
