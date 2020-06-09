Kendall Jenner Speaks Out About ‘Photoshopped' Black Lives Matter Image

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Kendall Jenner is seen during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 20, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

A photo of Kendall Jenner has been circulating of her holding a Black Lives Matter sign, which appears to be at a protest. 

However, the image is a fake and Jenner is speaking out after some were accusing her of doctoring the image. See the pic below:

After several comments called her out, Jenner tweeted, "This is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this.”

Kendall was not seen protesting but she did write on Instagram, “Keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many.”

She continued, “I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help.”

She closed the post with, “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

to everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies. I've been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I'm angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office. the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. ❤️ rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice

