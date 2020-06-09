Niecy Nash Reveals Police ‘Pulled Taser’ On Her Son

In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the nearly two weeks of protests that have followed, Niecy Nash is speaking out on her concerns as a Black mother after her son was once confronted by police.

The Claws actress shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that her 28-year-old son Dominic recently had a taser pulled on him by officers when he was pulled over for a small traffic violation.

"My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday," she said. "And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop. And then proceeded to question him and ask him, 'You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020.' "

She continued, "They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was, 'How did this young Black boy get a car that I don't even have?' And we [are going] to make you suffer for it."