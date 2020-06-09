Niecy Nash Reveals Police ‘Pulled Taser’ On Her Son

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the nearly two weeks of protests that have followed, Niecy Nash is speaking out on her concerns as a Black mother after her son was once confronted by police.
The Claws actress shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that her 28-year-old son Dominic recently had a taser pulled on him by officers when he was pulled over for a small traffic violation.
"My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday," she said. "And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop. And then proceeded to question him and ask him, 'You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020.' "
She continued, "They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was, 'How did this young Black boy get a car that I don't even have?' And we [are going] to make you suffer for it."
Admitting that she has been challenged when it comes to dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic to teaching white and non-Black allies on how to support the Black community, Nash said that her son's encounter with the police has her reevaluating what he should do in those situations.
"I'm trying to figure out what to tell my own son," Nash said. "I used to say, if you just comply, get home, and if there was a wrong that happened, we'll right it later."
"But now we watched a murder on national TV when George Floyd was murdered. I don't know because he complied. He was in handcuffs. He was on the ground with his hands behind his back. So I don't even know. People are calling me, asking me to tell them something. And I'm trying to figure out what to tell mine."
