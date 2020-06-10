Porsha Williams Reacts To Nazi Photo From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder

She posted a “wth” when retweeting the pic that Schroeder has deleted but is still circulating online. See below:

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is receiving backlash after a 2018 photo surfaced of her wearing a black hat and a black sweater, labeing it "Nazi Chic." Real Housewives of Atlanta 's Porsha Williams has sounded off on the photo.

According to PEOPLE, Schroeder was let go from Vanderpump Rules.



The reality star apologized for the “Nazi chic” photo on Instagram Sunday (June 7), “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”



She continued, "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”



See her apology below: