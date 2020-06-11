Tiffany Haddish Breaks Down In Tears Talking About Friends Being 'Slaughtered By the Police'

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about her decision to attend the memorial for George Floyd, saying the recent deaths of unarmed Black people and the protests they've sparked has triggered painful memories from her childhood.

"The thing that made me really want to be there was, I have watched friends be slaughtered by police," she told Seth Meyers during a virtual appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "I have watched people be murdered in front of me as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl."

"And there was nothing I can do except, 'No! Don't do that!' Just yelling out. What does that do? And so, I wanted to be there in support of the family 'cause I understand how they feel," she continued. "And being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to."

She adds that attending the memorial was tough on her emotionally. "I was crying so much, and it was like tears of, not just for Floyd, but for all of those people that passed away and all of my friends and my family members that are locked up," she explained. "It was like all the tears that I ever wanted to cry were coming out."

The Girl's Trip star says the toughest part came when the service asked attendees to kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck during the arrest.

"When they had that moment of silence, that eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence on that stage, and I'm standing there, next to one of the mothers of a victim, and the quietness and then the thought of what if someone's knee was in my neck for this long?" she explained. "How helpless were my friends when they were being attacked, you know?"

Watch Tiffany's emotional account of the event, below: