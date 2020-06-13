Vanessa Bryant's Three-Year-Old Crashing Her Sister's Tik Tok Video Is The Joy You Need Today

Vanessa Bryant's 17-year-old daughter got an adorable surprise while recording a Tik Tok video with family friend and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. The young ladies were dancing to StayStolidRocky's "Party Girl" when an unexpected visitor dropped in: Natalia's little sis Bianka Bryant.

This isn't the first time Bianka has crashed Natalia's Tik Toks. Back in April, she pulled the same stunt while Natalia was practicing moves with two friends.

Both times, Bianka was a welcome disruption!

Watch the cute video, below: