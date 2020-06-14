Vanessa Bryant Explains Why She Blocked Kobe’s Fan Accounts

It’s still too painful to think about the tragic loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Vanessa Byrant explained Sunday (June 14) about blocking her Instagram fan page.

"@nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it's been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages,” Vanessa said after expressing her appreciation for all the love people have shown her and their 17-year-old daughter Natalia.

Kobe and Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks.

“Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm," Vanessa added. "We love you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don't appreciate your love."