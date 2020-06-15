Kandi Burruss Reveals Role In ‘The Chi’ Trailer

You might have been enjoying Kandi Burruss in “Looking for Latoya,” Insecure’s hilarious show within a show, but The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is taking her acting chops to another level in Lena Waithe’s The Chi.

For season three of the popular Showtime series, Burruss plays Rosalyn Perry, the estranged wife of a politician who has ulterior motives for her own success.



On June 12, the 43-year-old reality star and entrepreneur posted a clip from the season three premiere.



She wrote in the caption, “I’m so excited! Set your DVR so that you don’t miss it.”



See below:

