EXCLUSIVE: Watch Tamika Mallory Call Out ‘Karens At Work’ In Juneteenth Episode Of ‘Red Table Talk’

Red Table Talk is always at the forefront of conversations amongst Black women, and goes deeper than what’s in the headlines. In the Juneteenth episode of the popular Facebook Watch series, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow Smith, the dynamic women are joined by legendary Civil Rights leader Dr. Angela Davis and Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory.

The conversation turned to “Karens in the workplace,” and Mallory had a lot to say about how white tears can ruin Black careers.

“So, Karen, who works in the corporation, who’s always looking for a reason to report other Black women ‘because she came in this morning she wasn’t nice enough to me,’ when she goes to human resources to complain about something that is silly, there should be a stop right there that this will not be tolerated. And it should be called out,” says Mallory. “That’s deconstructing white supremacy within the industry. ‘You will not terrorize our employees because the person just wasn’t nice enough to you today,’ and ‘now she’s making me feel threatened, and now I’m running around the office with white tears.’ That needs to stop. And most people just don’t want to do that.”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Has Summoned T.I. To ‘Red Table Talk’ To Talk About His Comments On Deyjah’s Virginity



Watch an exclusive preview from the “Black America In Crisis” episode below: