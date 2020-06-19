Vanessa Bryant Advocates For ‘Kobe And Gianni Bryant Helicopter Safety Act’

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant speaks during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020. - Kobe Bryant, 41, and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic lawmakers introduced the important legislation to honor the NBA legend and his daughter.

After the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianni January 26, Vanessa Bryant is turning her grief into action by advocating for a new helicopter safety act so no other family has to endure the same painful loss. 

On Thursday (June 18), Democratic lawmakers introduced the “Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act.” The legislation would require all helicopters certified to carry six or more people to be equipped with a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder, according to CNN.

Bryant said in a statement, "I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country. I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation."

The 38-year-old mother also added, "Having Kobe's and Gianna's names associated with this federal law that has the potential to save countless lives would be a fitting tribute to their memory.” 

Kobe, their daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks.

Vanessa Bryant has filed a  wrongful death lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter company in the crash.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.

