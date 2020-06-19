Will Smith Opens Up About Divorce From First Wife, Sheree Fletcher

In the Father’s Day episode of Red Table Talk, Will Smith is getting up close and personal about his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Fletcher.

The actor sat down for a candid one-on-one conversation with his wife and host of RTT, Jada Pinkett-Smith as they talked through raising his 27-year-old son, Trey, with his ex-wife.

"I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce — and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father," Pinkett Smith, said.

Happily married to his wife of 23-years, Will revealed his surprising reaction to his divorce, "With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” he said.

Later adding, “I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother."

Watch the Red Table Talk, Father’s Day preview below: