D.L. Hughley Hospitalized After Collapsing Onstage During Nashville Performance

D.L. Hughley has been hospitalized after collapsing on stage Friday (June 19) during his latest stand-up performance.

In video captured by those attending the Nashville event, the comedian appeared to pass out in the middle of his routine. His performance was part of a Juneteenth virtual fundraiser that he was hosting.

Multiple user videos on Twitter show Hughley sitting on a stool on stage, and at one point, he can be heard saying something unintelligible as he begins to slur his words. Hughley then ceases from speaking, which prompts a member of his team to run on stage to grab the comedian as he passes out in his arms. Hughley then appears to faint as several members of his team try to get him off stage.