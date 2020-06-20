Will Smith Admits Divorce From His First Wife Was The 'Worst Thing' He's Ever Been Through

Jada Pinkett Smith promised she and her husband Will Smith would be going into uncharted territory during their conversation on the Father's Day edition of Red Table Talk, and she didn't disappoint. The couple, who have been married 23 years, got deep into Will's decision to end his first marriage, to Sheree Zampino. Apparently, splitting from Zampino, with whom he had a two-year-old son Trey, in 1994 still weighs on him.

“One interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband doesn’t mean he’s not a good father,” Jada began the conversation.

“With Sheree and with Trey that was a really difficult time," Will replied. "Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother.”

Thankfully, the Smiths and Zampino have managed to put together a beautiful blended family that includes all three of Will's kids — Trey, Jaden and Willow.

