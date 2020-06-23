Trevor Noah Rips Into Trump’s Disastrous Tulsa Rally

Trump’s Tulsa rally was a complete disaster according to Trevor Noah.

While the embattled president was reportedly expecting over 19,000 people, only 6,000 reportedly showed up.

Of course Trevor Noah had jokes.

On last night’s (June 22) The Daily Social Distancing Show, Noah said, “Poor Trump. Somebody who was born into wealth and never suffered a single consequence for his actions, this dude just cannot catch a break because nothing is more humiliating than when you throw a party and nobody shows up.”

He continued, “The most likely explanation for all of those empty seats in that arena is that as much as some people love Trump, they also love not dying from coronavirus.”

There have also been reports that teens on TikTok and K-pop fans ordered blocks of tickets to ensure the venue was near-empty.

“Goddamn, that is hilarious,” Noah said. “Getting foiled by a bunch of meddling kids. I mean, that means Trump is basically a Scooby-Doo villain now. Well, at least Scooby-Doo villains wear masks.”

The rally was meant to reboot Trump’s presidential re-election effort, which has been side lined by the coronavirus pandemic. The president’s approval rating has tanked due to his mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in over 120,000 deaths to date, and his failure to speak out against racial injustice during a wave of social justice protests around the country.

Watch the hilarious Trevor Noah video below: