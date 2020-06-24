Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Portraying Karl Malone In Blackface

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is apologizing after a clip surfaced of him in blackface as NBA icon Karl Malone.

Kimmel, who is taking a summer break from his show, said in a statement, "I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us.”



He continued, “That delay was a mistake. There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke."

It’s not clear when the video of Kimmel in blackface occured, but The Hollywood Reporter claims mid to late 1990s.



