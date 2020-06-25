Miss Quad Shares First Baby Photo With Black Lives Matter Post

Married To Medicine star Quad Webb is a new mom and fans finally got a first look at beautiful baby Ariana. Webb posted a touching photo of holding Ari’s hand along with a reminder that Black lives matter. “Life is precious, it should be protected and valued #blacklivesmatter ,” Webb wrote on Instagram. Ariana is her first child. See below:

Ariana was born April 8 in Memphis, Tennessee. Quad met her for the first time in late May.

Webb told The Daily Dish in a statement on May 26, "She was born on April 8th, and since then we have been working to get her home to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity filled life."

Much of Quad’s storyline on the popular Bravo reality series Married To Medicine centered around her then husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, wanting to have children during their six-year marriage while she wanted to wait.

Congrats to Miss Quad and Baby Ariana!