Gabrielle Union Shows Support To ‘Insecure’ Actress Who Slammed Racism In Hollywood

Gabrielle Union has been outspoken about racism and misogyny in the entertainment industry. She is also supportive of creatives on the rise and showed some support to Insecure actress Sujata Day.
Day, who plays Sarah on the HBO series, wrote on Twitter June 24, “a white producer/showrunner once said she only writes shows about families so she’s not forced to cast POC actors.”
Union responded with, “As shocking as this may seem, not shocking at all. Ahem.”
The tweet has received over 3,000 likes.
Union’s outspokenness goes beyond Twitter.
Earlier this month, the 47-year-old filed a complaint against the NBC producers of America’s Got Talent, reporting that she experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation while appearing as a judge on the show.
She filed the complaint with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, naming Simon Cowell and Cowell’s company as two out of the five respondents.
Allegations in the complaint include: racists jokes and comments on set, racist performance, and a producer saying that Union’s hair was "too wild" and needed to be "toned down."
Gabrielle Union exited the talent show in late 2019 after one season.
