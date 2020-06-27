Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Was Raped By A Police Cadet When She Was A Teenager

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about being raped by a police officer in training when she was a teenager, sharing heartbreaking details of the trauma it caused for years.

Speaking to Vivica A. Fox on her podcast Hustling With Vivica A. Fox, Haddish says because of the experience, which occurred when she was 17, she "lost a little bit of my soul."

"Like I wasn't even take advantage of, that motherf**ker just took me," she says, describing the assault as a "traumatizing" experience that "messed" up her perception of sex and relationships.

Haddish says in the years after her rape, she habitually dated members of the law enforcement community, subconsciously hoping they would help her get revenge on her assailant. "I dated a police officer, a judge, a lawyer. I dated several different kinds of dudes, thinking, ‘Oh if I date them, they'll love me and they'll try to help me with my crusade of getting justice for my family and myself.' But they was like, ‘nah.,'" she reveals.

"I had to learn revenge is not really where it's at. Really the true revenge is in your success," she shared. "I don't know why I thought these police would do something to this other police officer because he took advantage of me."

Haddish went on to talk about other bad experiences she's had with police officers, including having a gun pulled on her. Listen to the full episode, below: