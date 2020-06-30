Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian’s Billionaire Milestone With Special Tribute

With his special message, Yeezy also shared a photo of fresh flowers and produce to accompany his sweet words.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," Kanye captioned on Twitter. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

Sharing the news with his fans on June 29, ‘Ye celebrated the Keep Up with the Kardashians star who’s KKW Beauty empire was acquired by beauty chain Coty for a 20 percent stake for $200 million, which now values her cosmetics and fragrance business at a staggering $1 billion, according to People.

Making a brief appearance on his Twitter page, rapper-entrepreneur Kanye West , celebrated a major milestone achieved by his wife Kim Kardashian West .

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah

“So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much,” he continued.

His wife’s partnership with Coty is reportedly set to broaden her beauty line to now incorporate haircare, skincare, nail products, and personal care.

"Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand," Kardashian West said in a press release.

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world," she continued.

Additionally, it’s been announced that Kanye will be partnering with legacy brand Gap on a collection dropping in 2021.

Under Kanye's creative direction, the YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids at affordable prices with the creative process just getting underway.

This new apparel partnership furthers the size and scope of the YEEZY business, building on YEEZY footwear's ground-breaking success, which was recently valued at $2.9 billion.