Quad Webb Clears Up Rumors About Her Newborn Baby

Quad Webb welcomed a baby girl named Ariana into her family back in May. However, the Married to Medicine star wants to clear up rumors that have been circulating online about the child.

She told The Daily Dish in a statement, "I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors. I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter.”



She continued, "My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother."

Webb also added, "We are the village here to support baby Ari. We appreciate your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

Ariana was born April 8 in Memphis, Tennessee. Quad met her for the first time in late May.



Back on May 26, Webb also told The Daily Dish in a statement, "She was born on April 8th, and since then we have been working to get her home to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity filled life."

See the first photo of Baby Ariana below: