Ray Fisher Accuses ‘Justice League’ Director Joss Whedon Of ‘Gross, Abusive’ Behavior

Director Joss Whedon has been accused of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior while on the set of the 2017 film “Justice League.”

In a Wednesday (July 1) tweet, actor Ray Fisher claimed that former Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns “enabled” Whedon’s alleged behavior while the movie was being filmed.

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” tweeted Fisher. “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”