D.L. Hughley Unknowingly Spread The Coronavirus To His Radio Show Staff

D.L. Hughley gave everyone a scare a few weeks back when he fainted on stage only to later find out that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, the radio talk show host has reportedly spread the virus to other members of his radio show staff.

The comedian recently spoke with TMZ and says he’s recovered from COVID-19 and is in the last few days of self-quarantine. He also claims that the virus probably contributed to his on-stage collapse last month but has remained asymptomatic both before and after his official diagnosis.

Being asymptomatic, Hughley says led to him unknowingly spreading the virus to his team, which made him a self-described “regular Typhoid Mary.”

According to Hughley, he was in Dallas for a few days, where precautions for the coronavirus weren’t as strict at the time. He returned to his radio show on Tuesday (June 16). A few days later, he had the scary incident at Zanies Comedy Club and would then test positive for the virus.

“It did make me feel horrible to know that not knowing that I potentially jeopardize so many people,” Hughley told TMZ.

He says that everyone he came in contact with on that Tuesday has since tested positive, however those people are all going to be okay.

