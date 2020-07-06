John Boyega, Jodie Turner-Smith To Star In Thriller ‘Borderland’

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega of Star Wars fame and British actor/model Jodie Turner-Smith of Queen and Slim are part of the starring team in the upcoming thriller Borderland.

Rounding up the headliners in the upcoming film will be Jack Reynor of Midsommer and Felicity Jones, also of Star Wars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Boyega portrays a British special forces sergeant who shoots the pregnant wife of an Irish paramilitary officer, played by Reynor, after a border ambush goes awry. After Boyega’s character is sent back to London to run a counter-terrorist operation, Reynor’s character goes on the hunt for him to avenge the death of his wife, according to THR.

Jones is executive producer. Filming will begin in the United Kingdom next year. Directing brothers’ duo Charles Guard and Tom Guard will direct the film. Charles Guard is married to Jones.

Turner-Smith starred with Daniel Kaluuya in last year’s Queen and Slim.

“Borderland is a vengeance-fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse-ticking action with a powerful message for our times,” the Guard brothers said in a statement to THR. “We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast.”

Boyega’s starring role holds particular meaning because of his voracious participation in anti-racism protests after the May 25th of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the flood of support he received from Hollywood for his outspokenness about the world.

“I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f--k that,” Boyega, 28, told a crowd in London in early June.

Among the many supporters was Jordan Peele, filmmaker behind Get Out and Us, who tweeted: “We got you, John.”

The Guard brothers’ film The Uninvited, released in 2009, grossed $50 million worldwide, Deadline reports. It was the brothers’ first feature film.